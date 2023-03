TEMPE, AZ — Tempe Beach Park is throwing its name in the hat of festivities for Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Event officials have announced that Fiesta de Taco will be held at Tempe Beach Park on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The event will include live music, food, lucha libre (freestyle wrestling), and art installations!

Musical performers will include Flo Rida, 2 Chainz, Lil Jon, Too Short, Ying Yang Twins, and more to be announced.

You can sign up for the ticket presale here.