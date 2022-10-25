George Strait announces 2023 Stadium Shows; tour stops in Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — “All my ex’s live in Texas” singer, George Strait, is coming to Arizona! The "King of Country" will hit the stage at State Farm Stadium!

Write this down, the King of Country is coming to town! 🤠 George is making his way to @StateFarmStdm on Saturday, May 6 with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. Presales kick off Oct. 26 with public on sale Nov. 4.



Stadium Email List: https://t.co/wZZvJUYDYw pic.twitter.com/iNFhx5a2Bz — State Farm Stadium (@StateFarmStdm) October 24, 2022

The Glendale stop is the first show on George Strait’s 2023 Stadium Shows; the tour will have special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

The Arizona tour stop is on Friday, May 6, 2023.

Here’s what you need to ‘write down’ in regard to ticket information: