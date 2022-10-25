Watch Now
George Strait announces 2023 Stadium Shows; tour stops in Arizona

The tour includes special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town
George Strait is coming to the Valley in May of 2023 with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.
Posted at 10:58 AM, Oct 25, 2022
GLENDALE, AZ — “All my ex’s live in Texas” singer, George Strait, is coming to Arizona! The "King of Country" will hit the stage at State Farm Stadium!

The Glendale stop is the first show on George Strait’s 2023 Stadium Shows; the tour will have special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

The Arizona tour stop is on Friday, May 6, 2023.

Here’s what you need to ‘write down’ in regard to ticket information:

  • Presale tickets go on sale October 26 at 10 a.m.
  • General public can purchase tickets on November 4.
  • Venue: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale.
