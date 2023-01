PHOENIX — Kali Uchis is going on tour this spring to celebrate her upcoming album release and you can see her Arizona!

The Grammy-winning artist is stopping in Phoenix on May 30, 2023, to hold a show at Arizona Financial Theatre.

Her newest album, Red Moon in Venus, comes out on March 3, 2023.

General on-sale begins Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. local time at kaliuchis.com.

