John Mayer taking acoustic talents to the stage at Footprint Center

John Mayer
MATT YORK/ASSOCIATED PRESS
** ONE OF SIXTEEN PHOTOS BY AP PHOTOGRAPHER MATT YORK **Musician John Mayer performs with a Fender Custom Shop Stratocaster Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2006 at Glendale Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Mayer, an endorser of Fender guitars, is one of the countless musicians who rely on Fender Musical Instrument Corp's guitars and amplifiers to achieve their signature sound. Fender is celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2006. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 07:55:16-05

PHOENIX — John Mayer is headed on a solo acoustic tour this spring and will be taking his talents to the stage in Phoenix.

The tour kicks off in March and includes a Wednesday, April 5, stop at Footprint Center.

Alec Benjamin, a performer from Phoenix, is scheduled to perform with Mayer at the Arizona show.

John Mayer solo

PHOTOS: Concerts coming to the Phoenix area throughout 2023

General tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. local time.

Presales start Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. local time and run through Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 p.m. Fans can sign up to access presale tickets now at JohnMayer.com.

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be also auctioned off for each show through CharityAuctionsToday.com. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John’s Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

