Maná is bringing its ‘México Lindo y Querido US Tour’ to Arizona in 2023

PHOENIX, AZ — ‘Oye mi amor,’ Maná is coming to the Valley! The iconic rock band is bringing its ‘México Lindo y Querido US Tour’ to Arizona in spring 2023!

¡Muy emocionados de regresar a EUA después de 4 años con la gira “México Lindo y Querido US Tour” !



El amor a nuestra raza nos hizo y los sueños de esos chamacos de Guadalajara nos echaron a volar.

México, lindo y querido, te cantamos aquí y en donde sea que nos paremos! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/f1hHInMAS3 — Maná (@manaoficial) November 15, 2022

Maná announced Tuesday morning that they will be making TWO stops in the Valley. The band will hit the stage in Phoenix and Glendale come March of next year.

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday, November 18, at 10 a.m. For details on ticket information, click here.

IF YOU GO

First tour stop: March 24, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Second tour stop: March 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

OTHER SHOWS COMING TO THE VALLEY

