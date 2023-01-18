Seal, The Buggles kicking off concert tour in Phoenix this spring

PHOENIX — Seal is kicking off his 30th Anniversary Tour in Phoenix this spring.

The Grammy award winner will be touring with The Buggles for six weeks, starting their tour run at Arizona Financial Theatre on April 25.

Seal will be performing the records Seal (1991) and Seal II (1994) in their entirety for the first time, his team says.

General sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Jan. 27. A fan pre-sale will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

You can get tickets here once they become available.

