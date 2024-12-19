Things to do: Skate Westgate, Holiday SnowFest, Tianyu Lights Festival, NUTCRACKER!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on December 20-22.

Friday, December 20

Skate Westgate

When: Friday - Sunday | 11 a.m. - 10:45 p.m.

Where: Fountain Park at Westgate, Glendale

Cost: $25 includes skate rental, $19 bring your own skates

Kids & adults are invited to partake in a timeless holiday tradition – outdoor ice skating on a real ice rink! Make magical memories with your loved ones as you glide through an unforgettable winter wonderland. All skill levels are welcome, whether you’re performing pirouettes or strapping on skates for the first time.

Skate Westgate

A Christmas Carol | A Play with Music

When: Friday - Saturday

Where: Hale Centre Theatre, Gilbert

Cost: Tickets start at $45

A Hale Holiday Classic! Our spectacular, heart-warming version of Dickens’ classic tale of redemption is magically brought to life. This production is rich with traditional carols, stunning costumes, and memorable characters that are guaranteed to enrich the holiday season for you and your family.

Holiday SnowFest at Salt River Fields

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $35, children 3-12 - $25

Salt River Fields is bringing a new winter wonderland experience to the Valley with more than 350 tons of real snow for their ‘Holiday SnowFest!’

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Holiday SnowFest

Tianyu Lights Festival

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Camelback Ranch at 10710 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Experience an enchanting night at the Tianyu Lights Festival in Phoenix! Wander through breathtaking luminous art installations and immerse yourself in four captivating themes: Illuminated Forest, Fairy Tale Wonderland, Panda-land, and Ocean World. Indulge in delicious foods and beverages at our Food Court, and complete your visit with a trip to the Marketplace, where you’ll find unique, handcrafted treasures.

Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc. ‘Tianyu Lights Festival,’ nighttime walk-through experience to debut in Arizona at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix.

Mesa Temple Christmas Lights

When: Friday - Sunday at 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Mesa Arizona Temple

Cost: Free Admission

The Mesa Temple Christmas Lights return in 2024 from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM each evening from Friday, Nov. 29, through Monday, Dec. 30. Come and enjoy a wonderful feeling of peace and Christmas enchantment at the Mesa Temple & Visitors’ Center. See the Christmas lights and feel the spirit of Christmas at the International Nativity Display. All activities are open to the public, free of charge, and family-friendly.

ABC15 Arizona/ Nicole Gutierrez Mesa Arizona Temple Christmas Lights returns for the 2022 Holiday Season



Seussical The Musical

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Enter the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss, where his genius leaps from the page into a visually spectacular reality. Set in the fanciful Jungle of Nool, you’ll embark on a musical adventure alongside the steadfast Horton the Elephant and an eccentric ensemble plucked from the iconic author and illustrator’s beloved tales.

Scrooge!

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start at $33

Returning from its blockbuster first season for an encore, ATC’s holiday musical extravaganza “Scrooge!” celebrates the season with the beloved story of Ebenezer Scrooge joined by a distinguished cast of more than 24 actors, live musicians, and an all-star creative team. With songs by the illustrious Oscar- and Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated composer Leslie Bricusse (“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”), this unique rendition exclusively brought to life by ATC is quickly becoming a cherished holiday tradition to share with your entire family.

Saturday, December 21

Cedric The Entertainer

When: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. on Friday - Saturday

Where: Phoenix Stand Up Live

Cost: Tickets start at $50

Actor/comedian Cedric "The Entertainer" will be performing this Friday and Saturday at Phoenix Stand Up Live.

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Cedric the Entertainer arrives at Al Sharpton's 70th birthday party on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $35

The Phoenix Suns will host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Footprint Center.

Rick Scuteri/AP Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Sunday, December 22

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Celebrate America’s favorite Christmas tradition with an international all-star cast that blends world-class ballet with whimsical puppets, lavish costumes, and stunning acrobatics! Share the tradition of pure holiday magic and Tchaikovsky’s timeless score with friends and family of all ages. Don’t miss this chance to create memories of a lifetime!