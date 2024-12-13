HOLIDAY LIGHTS: Festive neighborhoods and new 2024 dazzling displays across the Valley

PHOENIX — We're taking you on a tour of some of the best holiday displays across our Valley! From homes that are decked out with lights and inflatables to professionally built displays; Check out some merry attractions with us!

Learn more about some of the displays showcased in the special below:

LIGHT BLOOM BY HYBYCOZO

See nature at the Desert Botanical Garden through a different light this holiday season with their new exhibit ‘Light Bloom by HYBYCOZO.’ There are 14 sites throughout the garden and 33 sculptures in total.



Address: 1201 N Galvin Pkwy in Phoenix.

The exhibit installed throughout the garden is available now through January 20, 2025.

Cost: Included with your general admission ticket or membership.

HOLIDAY SNOWFEST

Salt River Fields is bringing a new winter wonderland experience to the Valley with more than 350 tons of real snow for their ‘Holiday SnowFest!' Since the opening of the ‘Holiday SnowFest,’ event organizers have updated their experiences to now offer the following:



“A 20-foot toboggan hill with a canopy of 50,000 light plus a mini hill for children under four feet. ONLY the toboggan run will be closed each day between 4 p.m.-5 p.m. to replenish snow,” read a news release by the company.

A 30-foot Christmas tree.

Igloo Bars for all ages and there’s also a Holiday vendor village.

More on-site activities can be found here.

The festival runs from now through January 4 Address: 7555 N Pima Rd



PIONEER WINTER WONDERLAND

On-site experiences for guests include access to its warp tunnel of lights, live cowboy shows & entertainment, choir in the church at Light Street, Santa's house and photo opportunity, kids play zone & bounce house, life-size ornament obstacle course, horse & carriage rides, Christmas theme escape rooms, and more.



Now open through January 5, 2025.

Address: 3901 W Pioneer Rd in North Phoenix

CHRISTMAS POP-UP BARS

Several bars and restaurants are in the jolly spirit for the holiday season and have decorated their locations with lights, ornaments, and tinsel to go along with their festive cocktail menus served in mugs, Santa cups, and other Christmas-spirited containers to drink out of!

We’ve created a list of places to check out this season with your friends and family- just don’t forget your IDs, most establishments operate as 21 and over venues. Click here to check out the list right here.

PHOENIX ZOOLIGHTS

More than four million lights will illuminate the Valley tradition at the Phoenix Zoo, ‘hundreds of twinkling armatures,’ 50 illuminated wildlife lanterns, and a 200-foot-long light tunnel, and will bring the holiday magic with several activities throughout its land.



The experience runs now through January 12, 2025

Address: 455 North Galvin Parkway in Phoenix.

CHRISTMAS ON ORCHID LANE

This is a dazzling neighborhood near Kyrene and Ray roads in Chandler that’s been illuminating the Valley for more than 20 years!

Address: 6320-6481 W. Orchid Ln. in Chandler at the Ray Ranch Estates

You can stroll through the illuminated neighborhood during December

‘NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS’ HOME DISPLAY

Address: 4431 W Escuda Dr, Glendale, AZ, USA



GET FESTIVE WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK

Stringing thousands of lights on your home can add extra costs to your electric bill, but there are ways to save while you spread holiday cheer. ABC15’s Ashlee DeMartino shows us how.

NORTH POLE EXPERIENCE IN FLAGSTAFF

This beloved holiday attraction begins with a trolley ride through a "magic portal" to the North Pole, complete with twinkling lights and cheerful holiday music.



The North Pole Experience runs now through December 24

Address: Little America Hotel located at 2515 E Butler Ave in Flagstaff, Arizona.



HOLIDAYS AT DISNEYLAND RESORT

