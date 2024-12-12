Watch Now
Desert Botanical Garden’s new exhibit 'Light Bloom’ combines nature’s beauty and geometry

See nature through a different light this holiday season with these art installations
Science, nature, and geometry all come together to illuminate the Desert Botanical Garden this holiday season with its new exhibit called 'Light Bloom by HYBYCOZO.’ ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an up-close look at the unique sculptures with the help of DBG's Laura Spalding Best.
PHOENIX — See nature at the Desert Botanical Garden through a different light this holiday season with their new exhibit ‘Light Bloom by HYBYCOZO.’

“This is the first time the exhibition has ever been seen because it was created just for the garden,” said Laura Spalding Best, Senior Director of Exhibits at the Desert Botanical Garden, in an interview with ABC15.

There are 14 sites throughout the garden and 33 sculptures in total.

“Some of them [sculptures] are even inspired by the forms of cactus. So here, you know, Sonoran Desert plants tend to be really sculptural in nature- you think of saguaros and Cardones and organ pipes - there's a lot for the artwork to respond to. [When] the artists were making some of the new pieces for this exhibition, they were inspired by the Sonoran Desert plant palette,” explained Spalding Best.

This large sculpture is made of hexagons. “It’s really a particular pattern because they're three-dimensional, but they can keep repeating infinitely. So, much like a honeycomb, these shapes will continue nestling into each other, and that's the inspiration behind this piece,” said Spalding Best.
The art installations cast intricate shadows on the ground with their colorful hues illuminating the surroundings

See nature through a different light this holiday season with these art installations placed throughout the Desert Botanical Garden.
“HYBYCOZO is made up of two artists. They are partners in art and partners in life, and their names are Serge Beaulieu and Yelena Filipchuk,” shared Spalding Best. “They have this blend of a background with math, science, engineering and design and art and a love of nature that brought them to this point in their careers. And what we're really lucky to experience is that they've been making art together for 10 years, this is sort of their 10-year anniversary of making these types of sculptures. So we're benefiting from that whole evolution of their artistic practice to present what we have here at the garden now.”

Guests can step inside this illuminated art installation.
The exhibit installed throughout the garden is available now through January 20, 2025.

This installation allows guests to ‘spin it,' which will cast moving geometric shadows on the ground.
IF YOU GO

  • Address: 1201 N Galvin Pkwy in Phoenix.
  • Cost: Included with your general admission ticket or membership.

In the holiday spirit? We have more than 100 home light displays across the Valley along with other festive professional sites to see on our interactive map at ABC15.COM/Lights.

