Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

2024 Holiday light displays: Submit your Valley displays for our map!

Check out decked-out Valley homes and professional displays on our interactive map
The illuminating light experience of Tianyu Lights Festival in Glendale is open until January 5.
Posted

PHOENIX — Do you have a festive home light display you want to show off this holiday season? ABC15 is showcasing our community’s lights displays and we need your help!

Use the form below to submit your viewer display to be showcased on ABC15's interactive map and ABC15 broadcasts. Trouble viewing the form? Click here.

Below is our interactive map of Valley holiday lights locations, including both professional and viewer-submitted displays.

As we receive your submissions, we will review them and add them to our map, so be sure to check back for more updates!

Having trouble viewing the interactive map? Click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen