Holiday season in the Valley: Christmas pop-up bars with festive drinks and decorations

PHOENIX — Several bars and restaurants are in the jolly spirit for the holiday season and have decorated their locations with lights, ornaments, and tinsel to go along with their festive cocktail menus served in mugs, Santa cups, and other Christmas-spirited containers to drink out of!

We’ve created a list of places to check out this season with your friends and family- just don’t forget your IDs, most establishments operate as 21 and over venues.

Sippin' Santa at Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

Sippin' Santa Featured drinks: A Snowballs Chance in Hilo, Sippin’ Santa, and Sugar Plum Mai Tai.

What to expect: Get ready for a Tiki Christmas-themed pop-up! “Visitors can expect Christmas decorations covering floor-to-ceiling, festive cocktail options, and festive takes on classics served in Christmas-themed glasses,” read a news release to ABC15 on the holiday experience.

Address: 1 West Jefferson in Phoenix.

Dates to keep in mind: November 15 through December 28.

JoJo’s shakeBAR’s ‘Winter Wonderland’

What to expect: A holiday-inspired menu and over-the-top décor this Scottsdale Quarter restaurant.

JoJo's ShakeBAR JoJo’s shakeBAR’s festive drinks.

Address: 15037 N Scottsdale Rd Suite J150 in Scottsdale.

Dates to keep in mind: the festivities end on January 6, 2025.

50 Shades of Rosé, “Bad Santa’s Hideaway”



What to expect: Much like the name of the experience, don’t be surprised when you see some ‘naughty’ or suggestive Christmas-themed decorations in and around the bar. The holiday experience is festive with cocktails served in mugs, frosted rims, cookie containers, and Christmas tree-like containers. You can make reservations as well.

Address: 7419 E Indian Plaza B in Scottsdale.

Dates to keep in mind: this joyful setup ends on January 2, 2025.

‘Miracle’ at Floor 13 Rooftop Bar



What to expect: For the fifth year in a row, the magical spirit of ‘Miracle’ is back on Floor 13! The bar will bring festive drinks and the views of Downtown.

Scratch Media ‘Miracle’ at Floor 13 Rooftop Bar.

Address: 15 E Monroe St in Phoenix [located on the roof of the Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Downtown].

Dates to keep in mind: November 21-December 30, reservations are required.



‘Get Merry’ Little Rituals



What to expect: ‘The Halls of Little Rituals will be decked to the nines with holiday cheer, and we’ll be featuring 13 brand new cocktails inspired by iconic holiday dishes from around the world, including pecan pie, tamales, latkes, arroz con dulce and more,” wrote the establishment on their website. You can book your reservation now.

Address: 132 S Central Ave 4th Floor in Phoenix.

Dates to keep in mind: From November 26 to December 30.

Kirti Dwivedi | Little Rituals 2024 holiday cocktails at Little Rituals.

Coach House



What to expect: ‘Scottsdale's Oldest Tavern’ is illuminated with lights throughout its venue.

Address: 7011 E Indian School Rd in Scottsdale.

