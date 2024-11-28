Holiday SnowFest: what to expect at the new ‘snow village’ experience at Salt River Fields

SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMM. — Salt River Fields is bringing a new winter wonderland experience to the Valley with more than 350 tons of real snow for their ‘Holiday SnowFest!’

The new ‘snow village’ is brought to life by more than 50 tons of fresh snow to be added daily Bucceri Snow Making!

Here’s what this new holiday experience is promising guests:



“A 20-foot toboggan hill with a canopy of 50,000 light plus a mini hill for children under four feet. ONLY the toboggan run will be closed each day between 4 p.m.-5 p.m. to replenish snow,” read a news release by the company.

Snow Cabin with a 20,000-light show.

A 30-foot Christmas tree.

Igloo Bars for all ages.

Holiday SnowFest | FleurComGroup

Holiday vendor village.

Snowman building stations.

Snowball throwing contest.

Santa’s House for Meet n’ Greet.

More on-site activities can be found here.

The new holiday experience at SRF is being presented by Valley Toyota Dealers.

"Valley Toyota Dealers are thrilled to be a part of the first-ever Holiday SnowFest at Salt River Fields. What caught our attention was that this was a holiday festivity that is truly interactive for the whole family, holiday fans young and old, and a great way to bring everyone together for some active and new holiday cheer" said Zach Ivanhoe, Association President of Valley Toyota Dealers of Arizona, in a news release sent to ABC15.

