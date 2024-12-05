Soak in the magic of the North Pole Experience in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF — Families looking for a dose of holiday cheer can step into a winter wonderland at the North Pole Experience in Flagstaff.

Located at Little America Hotel, this immersive journey takes visitors through Santa’s enchanting 400-year-old workshop.

Zack Perry

Watch busy elves crafting toys inside the toy factory, taste festive treats in Mrs. Claus' Bakery, explore Elf University, write letters to Santa, journey to Santa's sleigh hangar, and enjoy family time and photos with St. Nick himself.

This beloved holiday attraction begins with a trolley ride through a "magic portal" to the North Pole, complete with twinkling lights and cheerful holiday music.

Zack Perry

The North Pole Experience runs now through December 24.

December tickets:



Day experience from 7:50 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. - $68 adults, $62 children

Night experience from 3:50 p.m. to 9 p.m. - $76 adults, $69 children

Click herefor more information.