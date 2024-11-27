Phoenix ZooLights: Tickets, dates, special events to know about the dazzling Valley tradition

PHOENIX — Phoenix ZooLights is back! The Valley tradition at the Phoenix Zoo will be illuminated by more than four million lights, ‘hundreds of twinkling armatures,’ 50 illuminated wildlife lanterns, and a 200-foot-long light tunnel, and will bring the holiday magic with several activities throughout its land.

What you can expect:



The Lake Lights Show features a 50 ft. LED ‘tree with music and synchronized imagery.’

A Glow Garden, that has a glowing dance floor and interactive glow swings.

Phoenix Zoo November 2024, ZooLights

Animal Presentations and community performances on selected nights.

Photos with Santa.

You can check out the Endangered Species Carousel, you can ride a camel, enjoy s’mores by the fire, and more.



Key information to have if you go:



Dates: the experience runs from November 27 to January 12, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Cost:

Children ages 2 and under receive free admission. Buying tickets online: $30 General, $25 Member. Buying tickets at the gate: $35 General, $30 Member

Address: 455 North Galvin Parkway in Phoenix.

Phoenix Zoo Families walking-thru ZooLights.

Here are some special events to know that take place during Phoenix ZooLights.

Cruise ZooLights



Dates: January 13 and 14, 2025.

Cost: $150 per general vehicle/ $135 per member vehicle.

This is not a walk-thru permitted experience.

Glow merchandise and other Zoo souvenirs are available for purchase as well as holiday treats and beverages- all from the convenience of your vehicle.

Cruise through Phoenix ZooLights this holiday season

Sensory Friendly Zoolights



Save the date: Monday, December 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

According to the Zoo, due to limited tickets available for this evening experience, smaller crowds are expected. Plus, guests can experience quieter music volume throughout the walk-thru, the Lake Lights Show will be turned off to reduce flashing lights, ‘the lights on the Arizona Trail will be static or very slow-moving,’ and more.



Sustainability a priority as crews prepare for Phoenix ZooLights

Sustainability at Phoenix ZooLights

Three things - renew, reuse, and recycle — are among the top priorities for the popular holiday light event.

In the video player above, ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino talks with the ZooLights team about how they are impacting the earth one glittering and bright display at a time.