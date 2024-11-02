WATCH: Sustainability a priority as crews prepare for Phoenix ZooLights

PHOENIX — The start of Phoenix ZooLights is just around the corner, but a five-person crew has been working to light up the holiday season since June!

Three things - renew, reuse, and recycle — are among the top priorities for the popular holiday light event.

In the video player above, ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino talks with the ZooLights team about how they are impacting the earth one glittering and bright display at a time.

ZooLights officially kicks off on Nov. 27, 2024, and is set to run through Jan. 12, 2025.