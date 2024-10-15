‘Tianyu Lights Festival,’ nighttime walk-through experience to debut in Arizona at Camelback Ranch

PHOENIX — ‘Tianyu Lights Festival,’ is bringing its shining and massive lanterns to Arizona this October at Camelback Ranch!

“This will be our very first time to bring Tianyu Lights Festival to Phoenix. It will be a nighttime walk-through experience for people […] with more than 40 sets of larger-than-life light displays, all handcrafted [made] with metal silk and LED lights,” said Huiyuan Liu, event manager of Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc.,

Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc. The illuminated experience offers several interactive photo opportunities.

The experience is family-friendly, and the illuminated walk-through has four different themes:

Illuminated Forest

“So, it will be scenes like plants and animals [from] different rainforests in different parts of the world. And that ties in with one of our missions to bring attention to nature reservations, to it in general,” said Liu.

Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc. Tianyu Lights Festival debuts in the Valley on October 25.

Fairy Tale Wonderland

This themed area will have fairies and unicorns and is said to bring the magic of the “holiday season” too.

Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc. The photo features a unicorn at ‘Fairy Tale Wonderland.’

Panda-land

Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc. Views from 'Panda-land.'

“You will see a lot of different panda elements, and that's where the culture element […] and you will see a lot of different aspects or cultural significance about pandas or about a different palace,” said Liu.

Ocean World

“And then, before you finish the walk-through, you will be going into an ocean world. So, there we have a 40-foot-long, shark tunnel that you can walk through! And I would say that will be my favorite of the displays,” said Liu.

Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc. Shark tunnel at 'Ocean World.'

IF YOU GO



October 25 to January 5, 2025

Event venue: Camelback Ranch [10710 W Camelback Rd] in Phoenix

Ticket price information can be found here.

“We’re selling tickets online and also at the door. But to save the best way to get a ticket is to purchase online […] that gets you some discounts,” said Liu.





COMPANY CULTURE

The Tianyu Lights Festival celebrates its Asian culture and traditions through its lantern artistry.

“Our company is based in the Sichuan Province of China- which is the southwest part- and then all the artisans who make and install the lanterns, they're all from this small city,” explained

According to Liu, the artisans learn about the craft and construct the lanterns through an apprenticeship. “Which I think is pretty amazing […] to keep the tradition alive for such a long time,” said Liu.

