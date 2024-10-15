Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

‘Tianyu Lights Festival,’ nighttime walk-through experience to debut in Arizona at Camelback Ranch

Here's what you need to know about the new Valley festival
Posted
and last updated
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Fall into some fun this month! October brings free family fun, cultural festivals, and spooky activities to the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider’s look at what these events will bring to our communities.
‘Tianyu Lights Festival,’ nighttime walk-through experience to debut in Arizona at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — ‘Tianyu Lights Festival,’ is bringing its shining and massive lanterns to Arizona this October at Camelback Ranch!

“This will be our very first time to bring Tianyu Lights Festival to Phoenix. It will be a nighttime walk-through experience for people […] with more than 40 sets of larger-than-life light displays, all handcrafted [made] with metal silk and LED lights,” said Huiyuan Liu, event manager of Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc.,

The illuminated experience offers several interactive photo opportunities.
The illuminated experience offers several interactive photo opportunities.

The experience is family-friendly, and the illuminated walk-through has four different themes:

Illuminated Forest

“So, it will be scenes like plants and animals [from] different rainforests in different parts of the world. And that ties in with one of our missions to bring attention to nature reservations, to it in general,” said Liu.

Tianyu Lights Festival debuts in the Valley on October 25.
Tianyu Lights Festival debuts in the Valley on October 25.

Fairy Tale Wonderland

This themed area will have fairies and unicorns and is said to bring the magic of the “holiday season” too.

The photo features a unicorn at ‘Fairy Tale Wonderland.’
The photo features a unicorn at ‘Fairy Tale Wonderland.’

Panda-land

Views from 'Panda-land.'
Views from 'Panda-land.'

“You will see a lot of different panda elements, and that's where the culture element […] and you will see a lot of different aspects or cultural significance about pandas or about a different palace,” said Liu.

Ocean World

“And then, before you finish the walk-through, you will be going into an ocean world. So, there we have a 40-foot-long, shark tunnel that you can walk through! And I would say that will be my favorite of the displays,” said Liu.

Shark tunnel at 'Ocean World.'
Shark tunnel at 'Ocean World.'

IF YOU GO

  • October 25 to January 5, 2025
  • Event venue: Camelback Ranch [10710 W Camelback Rd] in Phoenix
  • Ticket price information can be found here.
    • “We’re selling tickets online and also at the door. But to save the best way to get a ticket is to purchase online […] that gets you some discounts,” said Liu.

 
COMPANY CULTURE

The Tianyu Lights Festival celebrates its Asian culture and traditions through its lantern artistry.

“Our company is based in the Sichuan Province of China- which is the southwest part- and then all the artisans who make and install the lanterns, they're all from this small city,” explained

According to Liu, the artisans learn about the craft and construct the lanterns through an apprenticeship. “Which I think is pretty amazing […] to keep the tradition alive for such a long time,” said Liu.

More Things to Do stories:
Anthony Canecchia, founder of SanTan Brewing Company.

Things To Do

SanTan Brewing Company shares death of founder Anthony Canecchia

Nicole Gutierrez
#3 for the last day of the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction.

Things To Do

Most expensive cars sold on the last day of the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction

Nicole Gutierrez
760 10-13

Things To Do

PHOTOS: Most expensive cars sold on the third day of the Barrett-Jackson Auction

abc15.com staff

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this October. Read more about it here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo