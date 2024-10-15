‘Tianyu Lights Festival,’ nighttime walk-through experience to debut in Arizona at Camelback Ranch

PHOENIX — ‘Tianyu Lights Festival,’ is bringing its shining and massive lanterns to Arizona this October at Camelback Ranch!
“This will be our very first time to bring Tianyu Lights Festival to Phoenix. It will be a nighttime walk-through experience for people […] with more than 40 sets of larger-than-life light displays, all handcrafted [made] with metal silk and LED lights,” said Huiyuan Liu, event manager of Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc.,
The experience is family-friendly, and the illuminated walk-through has four different themes:
Illuminated Forest
“So, it will be scenes like plants and animals [from] different rainforests in different parts of the world. And that ties in with one of our missions to bring attention to nature reservations, to it in general,” said Liu.
Fairy Tale Wonderland
This themed area will have fairies and unicorns and is said to bring the magic of the “holiday season” too.
Panda-land
“You will see a lot of different panda elements, and that's where the culture element […] and you will see a lot of different aspects or cultural significance about pandas or about a different palace,” said Liu.
Ocean World
“And then, before you finish the walk-through, you will be going into an ocean world. So, there we have a 40-foot-long, shark tunnel that you can walk through! And I would say that will be my favorite of the displays,” said Liu.
IF YOU GO
- October 25 to January 5, 2025
- Event venue: Camelback Ranch [10710 W Camelback Rd] in Phoenix
- Ticket price information can be found here.
- “We’re selling tickets online and also at the door. But to save the best way to get a ticket is to purchase online […] that gets you some discounts,” said Liu.
COMPANY CULTURE
The Tianyu Lights Festival celebrates its Asian culture and traditions through its lantern artistry.
“Our company is based in the Sichuan Province of China- which is the southwest part- and then all the artisans who make and install the lanterns, they're all from this small city,” explained
According to Liu, the artisans learn about the craft and construct the lanterns through an apprenticeship. “Which I think is pretty amazing […] to keep the tradition alive for such a long time,” said Liu.
