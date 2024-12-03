Watch the 2024 APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The streets of Central Phoenix will light up again this weekend for the 37th annual APS Electric Light Parade!

This year’s theme is ‘Let Every Holiday Shine’ and will feature over 100 colorful floats decked out in Christmas lights.

The line-up of custom floats and participants will showcase marching bands, first responders, Valley non-profits, some of Arizona’s professional sports teams, and many others.

The parade will kick off on Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. at Central Avenue and Montebello before ending at 7th Street and Indian School Road.

Road closures from 5 to 11 p.m. will include:



Central Avenue: Camelback Rd. to Bethany Home Rd.

7th Street: Indian School Rd. to Osborn Rd.

Camelback Road: 1st Ave. to 7th St.

We recommend arriving at the parade early to reserve a spot ahead of time. Viewing spots along the parade route are first-come, first-served.

You can catch the parade live on ABC15 or watch the rebroadcast on Sunday, December 15 from 4 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, December 25 from 9-10 a.m., and Wednesday, December 25 on Arizona 61 from noon to 1 p.m.

