PHOENIX — The lack of huge protests to Arizona’s 2026 election shows the public has rejected election conspiracies, the state’s top election official said Monday.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Gov. Katie Hobbs, Attorney General Kris Mayes and Arizona Supreme Court Justice Ann Timmer certified the official election results Monday morning.

Election officials had braced for post-election protests that never materialized.

"The American public is much more powerful than the conspiracy theorists ever thought,” Fontes said. “And when they spoke decisively and said that that kind of nonsense was no longer acceptable, those folks backed down.”

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People who push election conspiracy theories, he said, would need to “find a new grift.”

“And they backed down because they knew that the conspiracy theories were based on lies, and they couldn't back it up anymore,” he said. “Because the American public said, ‘We're done with you,’ particularly here in Arizona.”

Four years ago, when Hobbs narrowly won the governor’s race, her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, unsuccessfully challenged the election in court.

This year, Hobbs won reelection by a whopping 14 points.

And Democrats swept all of Arizona’s statewide races and flipped the Legislature.

“Listen, the voters spoke more loudly than any politician could, and the bottom line is, they wanted a change from the ... petty, petulant politics that we'd seen over the years into something where that is going to be more responsive,” he said.

Mayes agreed, telling ABC15 voters want elected officials who will fight for everyday people.

“They want people who they know are going to work every day, working for them and not for the elites and not for the billionaires,” she said.

Turnout in this year’s election was the lowest in a decade, 59.6%. According to the official results, 2.6 million Arizonans voted.

Fontes noted this was the first election in more than 10 years without a statewide federal race – such as for president or U.S. Senate – on the ballot.

“Because of that, we didn't have the resources to get the vote out across the board on both sides of the aisle,” he said. “I think that's a much bigger issue than any of the other politics that might have been involved.”

Every statewide race shifted toward Democrats compared to 2022.

You can see how your neighborhood voted in this interactive map: