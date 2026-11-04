Katie Hobbs defeats Andy Biggs, re-elected as Arizona’s governor, AP reports

Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs is projected to have defeated Republican Andy Biggs in the governor’s race, winning her second consecutive election as governor and keeping her seat in office, the Associated Press projects.

The race between Hobbs and Biggs was expected to be one of the closest gubernatorial races this election. The expectation of a close race was nothing new for Hobbs, who narrowly beat Republican Kari Lake by less than 1 percentage point when she was first elected governor in 2022 .

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Going into the election, Hobbs said her administration had made progress on securing the border, saying it's not a partisan issue. The governor promised to continue to work with the Trump administration on border issues.

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Hobbs, like Biggs, also said Arizona needs to do more to address the state’s fentanyl crisis.

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She also supports reforms to the state’s ESA school voucher program.

Hobbs is also a social worker who served as Arizona Senate minority leader for four years and Arizona’s secretary of state during the 2020 election.

John Giles is set to become the lieutenant governor with Hobbs’ projected win.

Hobbs chose Giles as her Republican-turned-independent running mate for lieutenant governor, filling the first lieutenant governor position in state history.

Hobbs and Giles told reporters in August that they are focused on nonpartisan priorities.

“So many of the issues we're facing – protecting our water, protecting public education, growing the economy – these aren't Democratic or Republican issues, and I've said that for four years,” Hobbs said to reporters before the election.