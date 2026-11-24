MESA, AZ — Two months after a September storm sent water pouring into their buildings, business owners in east Mesa are heading into the holidays thankful for one thing above all: They never had to close.

Forecasters called it a 100-year storm. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell on parts of east Mesa, flooding roads and pushing water into homes and businesses.

"Never saw it rain like that in my life," said Matthew Lafrankie, owner of Healing Earth Farm to Garden.

Lafrankie's natural food market sells naturally grown produce and local products, and it helps customers learn to grow their own and buy equipment to do so. The business grows seeds into seedlings for home tower gardens and offers about 200 varieties of fruits and vegetables, all grown in coco coir. It grows year-round and also sells to food banks and small stores.

The September storm came after a tough stretch that already included a March heat wave and high winds. Lanfrankie said about 3.5 inches of rain fell, and the store's seed room leaked badly. The water ruined the seedlings and wrecked ceiling tiles.

The money lost wasn't the biggest blow, Lafrankie said. Time was, because seedlings can't be replaced overnight.

"It took us a month or a month and a half to get caught up," he said.

The store posted a notice on its website saying it didn't have its usual inventory of seedlings. Customers kept coming anyway, and the store stayed open.

"Saying no or closing is not an option," Lafrankie said.

He said his staff was a big reason why.

"There is no giving up. There's none of that because our employees have lives. They count on us. They like what they do," he said. "I truly believe we can make a difference when it comes to food."

Next door, the damage is still visible in the ripped-up ceiling at Better Life Infusions, a wellness clinic. A pharmacy in the same building also took on water.

"You can't run a business when your entire floor is covered in water," said Michelle Waller, who runs the clinic.

Waller said the water started near the clinic's chairs and spread across the floor. Staff pushed it out the back door.

"There was an inch of water on the floor. There would have been more had we not, literally, swept it out the back door," she said.

Waller credits teamwork and said she feels fortunate to be in the building.

"Teamwork, especially among small businesses, is vital to anyone's recovery," she said. "Most small businesses need a little bit of a hand to recover."

She said she is most thankful that patients were patient with the cleanup.

"They walked over those cords and dryers and kept coming in. Otherwise, I'm not here," Waller said.

With repairs underway, the merchants are turning their attention to Black Friday and the holiday shopping season. Healing Earth Farm to Garden will be open until noon Wednesday, closed Thanksgiving Day, and open Black Friday morning.