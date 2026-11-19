MESA, AZ — Hungry families lined up down the block, around the corner and onto Center Street on Wednesday for United Food Bank’s annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. The event offers enough food to feed 2,500 families for the holiday.

Some people arrived three hours before the giveaway’s 9 a.m. start.

Volunteers kept the line moving by working in groups to load several cars at once. Volunteer Melanie Chryshelle said the goal goes beyond handing out food.

“You never know what a person is going through, their journey,” Chryshelle said. “Our mission here is to meet them where they are, shower them with love and fill their truck up with goodies.”

United Food Bank’s Mesa warehouse took in 1,800 donated turkeys this week. Demand for help is at a high point, according to Jason Reed, the food bank’s president and CEO.

“Last month, United Food Bank served more than 164,000 Arizonans,” Reed said. “That’s a record.”

Reed said the organization buys some of its food, but most of it is donated.

He also said the food bank wants the people it serves to leave feeling respected.

“It’s not easy to stand in line for free food,” Reed said. “When you’re in a place like this, we want to make sure this is a positive, optimistic, hopeful experience, so you see smiles on people’s faces.”

Families in line said the help means a lot.

“It’s really wonderful to have people, especially in these difficult times right now,” said Maribel Loza.

Alex Rojas, another person in line, said he was “thankful for these free turkeys and free Thanksgiving meals. It’s the best thing.”

Reed has worked for food-related charities for years. He said that even with all that experience, he never gets tired of watching families drive away with their donated dinners, headed for a happy Thanksgiving.