GILBERT, AZ — Higley Unified School District is preparing for budget cuts that its superintendent says will require staff reductions and could lead to larger class sizes.

Superintendent David Loutzenheiser said the district is losing approximately $14.5 million in override funding over three years after voters rejected override renewals in 2024 and 2025.

The district has been using budget reserves to limit the impact on classrooms but will no longer receive override funding in the 2027-28 school year.

“Education is personal. It is personal for the kids; it’s personal for the parents,” Loutzenheiser said.

The district is also facing rising transportation costs. Josh Crosby, Higley Unified’s director of transportation, said the district may need to keep some of its school buses in service longer.

Voters rejected an $83 million bond in 2024 that included funding for transportation, safety upgrades, and school improvements. According to district leadership, Higley’s last successful bond election was in 2013.

In October, the governing board voted 4-0 to authorize refinancing existing bond debt. The move could save taxpayers approximately $2 million over time, depending on final terms, but would not provide new funding for daily school operations.

The district is developing its budget for the 2027-28 school year.