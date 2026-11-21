GILBERT, AZ — A development group wants the town of Gilbert to reconsider a nearly $56 million construction contract for Gilbert Regional Park and explore building a luxury resort and 18-hole golf course instead.

The proposal was presented during a Nov. 16 Town Council study session by a development team identified as Urban Planning Partners of Arizona.

The group wants Gilbert to explore a public-private partnership involving the approximately 272-acre park.

In a statement to ABC15, Nick Wood, an attorney representing the development team, said the town could explore a 99-year ground lease for the resort and golf course. He said the property would still have room for public park use.

Wood said the project could generate construction, retail, and hotel tax revenue, create jobs, and attract tourists.

The proposal comes as Gilbert faces a projected annual budget shortfall of about $20 million.

However, the idea raises questions about sports fields and other recreational amenities already planned for the park.

During the study session, Vice Mayor Chuck Bongiovanni questioned what would happen to the planned sports fields and raised concerns about water rates.

Councilmember Jim Torgeson expressed interest in exploring the proposal further.

Park visitor Jennifer Doty opposed the idea.

“That is not a solution. It’s not a solution for the city,” Doty told ABC15.

Questions remain about financing, water availability, and what would happen to the existing construction contract.

In a statement to ABC15, the town said there has been no change in direction for Gilbert Regional Park.

No resort has been approved, and no decision has been made to cancel the current expansion contract.