GILBERT, AZ — A new bridge in Gilbert is expected to cut emergency response times nearly in half for some neighborhoods when it's expected to open Dec. 1.

The Ocotillo Bridge will connect Greenfield and Higley roads, eliminating a lengthy detour for emergency crews responding to certain areas near Gilbert Regional Park.

Gilbert Town Engineer Susanna Struble said the new connection could reduce one emergency response route from 10 minutes to about 4 1/2 minutes.

“That means you can save a life easier by being able to get from here to there faster,” Struble said.

The bridge will also provide a more direct route for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

But for some nearby homeowners, the project comes with mixed feelings.

Lorna Spingarn, an original homeowner in Freeman Farms, said she welcomes the shorter drive but worries about the bridge’s impact on surrounding homes.

“I just feel bad for my neighbors who are even close to the bridge cause they look at a concrete wall,” Spingarn said.

She also expressed concerns about increased traffic.

Neighbor Megan Carver said she initially wasn’t excited about the project but believes the public safety benefits will make a difference.

“I think it’s gonna be really beneficial moving forward for the town with the fire department access,” Carver said.

Gilbert Parks and Recreation Director Michael Elliott said the bridge will also improve access to Gilbert Regional Park and provide new connections for pedestrians and cyclists.

Residents will have an opportunity to walk across the bridge during the town’s free Gilbert Days Festival on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 4 to 9 p.m.

The bridge is scheduled to open to vehicle traffic Dec. 1, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.