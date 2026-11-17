GILBERT, AZ — The Gilbert Police Department has launched a specialized team aimed at identifying emerging crime trends and addressing recurring neighborhood concerns.

The new Community Action Team, or CAT, is designed to handle cases that require more follow-up than a typical patrol response but do not rise to the level of a full criminal investigation.

Assistant Chief Sara Garza said the team has already been working in the community for about two months.

“They can hand that off to the community action team who can respond and kind of handle that on a deeper level and maybe solve the problem for good, not just for now,” Garza said.

The unit focuses on issues involving juveniles, low-level drug activity, weapons-related incidents, vandalism and other recurring neighborhood problems.

Garza said officers have already worked with a property owner to address complaints about an abandoned home being used for parties.

In another case, she said a tip from a resident about suspected drug activity led to an investigation, a search warrant, arrests and the seizure of drugs.

The department says the goal is to address problems before they escalate while giving officers more time to follow up on community concerns.

The announcement comes as some Gilbert residents have experienced recent police activity in their neighborhoods.

On Nov. 4, officers responded to a reported aggravated assault involving a knife near the 1200 block of North Palm Street. Police said a 17-year-old was taken into custody without incident and no injuries were reported.

Nearby resident Angel Sopna said he watched the police response through his Ring camera while at home with his children.

He said seeing the police activity outside his home made him afraid, particularly because he had a young child with him.

Police have not said the Community Action Team was involved in that incident.

Youth advocate Katey McPherson welcomed the department’s new approach.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s been a long time coming,” McPherson said.

Garza said police are also monitoring e-bike activity and focusing on residential and vehicle burglary prevention as the holiday season approaches.

The department says residents can share information about suspected criminal activity or recurring neighborhood problems through its TIP 411 program.