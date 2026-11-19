NEW YORK — A man arrested in Gilbert is among two people facing federal charges in connection with an alleged $600 million Ponzi scheme that prosecutors say defrauded more than 2,000 investors nationwide.

Devin Allen Johnson, 29, of Zionsville, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 18, in Gilbert, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Johnson and Phillip Patrick Williams, 51, of Kokomo, Indiana, are accused of operating Backward Hat Capital, an investment operation they founded in 2022.

Federal prosecutors say the company promised investors monthly returns typically exceeding 6% through foreign currency trading.

Instead, investigators allege the company used more than $200 million from new investors to pay earlier investors. Prosecutors also allege more than $130 million was transferred to Williams and more than $40 million to Johnson.

Both men are charged with securities fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

Williams was arrested in Kokomo, Indiana. Johnson was scheduled to make his initial federal court appearance in Arizona on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Each defendant faces a maximum of 45 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

The FBI is asking potential victims to submit information at fbi.gov/backwardhatinvestors⁠.

Both men are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.