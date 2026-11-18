GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert is beginning water efficiency audits at more than 30 municipal facilities as the town prepares for potential cuts to its Colorado River water supply.

The effort comes as town officials consider entering Stage 2 of Gilbert’s water supply reduction management plan as early as Jan. 1, 2027.

Town staff plans to bring the proposal to the Town Council in December. If approved, Stage 2 would call for voluntary water reductions from residents.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty on the Colorado River, and because of that we are going to be seeing reductions in our Colorado River supply,” said Jeremiah Churchill, Gilbert’s water resources and conservation coordinator.

The town plans to audit more than 30 facilities over the next year to identify ways to reduce water consumption.

During preparations for one audit, workers discovered a cooling tower leaking water directly into a drain because of an improperly adjusted float level.

Jeff Lee, a town water conservation specialist, said officials are working on automation upgrades to help detect similar problems sooner.

Gilbert has also removed more than 137,000 square feet of nonfunctional grass over the past two years to reduce outdoor water use.

Local businesses are making changes, too.

Thomas Stitch, owner of Tom’s Family Car Wash in Gilbert, said his water costs have increased about 40%, prompting investments in water recycling equipment.

“We used to be at 5 gallons per car. Now we’re at about 2.5 gallons per car,” Stitch said. “My goal is to get it down to 0.5 a gallon per car.”

Town officials say the audits are part of a broader effort to conserve water and prepare for future Colorado River shortages.