A five-star resort and 18-hole golf course could reshape a 272-acre master-planned park in south Gilbert. The catch: Millions in taxpayer dollars are already earmarked for a different project underway at the same site.

Gilbert Regional Park has been in motion since 2015, when the town entered into a 225-acre easement agreement with the Flood Control District of Maricopa County to turn a flood-control basin into a recreational park with sports fields, playgrounds, basketball courts and other amenities. The Town is combining that with 47 acres it previously owned into one large park development.

However, because the town now faces a $20 million annual budget deficit, it's considering different ways to generate more revenue to offset its budget gap. One option being considered is developing a destination at the park that could become a big economic driver.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.