PHOENIX, AZ — Arizona Jazz Festival ticket holders are finally receiving refunds months after the canceled event left customers wondering when they would get their money back.

For Cookie Toles, the check was a welcome surprise.

“They sent the check for $275,” Toles told Let ABC15 Know. “It finally came like a very welcome surprise.”

We first shared Toles’ story in January. She had paid $275 for tickets to the Arizona Jazz Festival but was still waiting for her money back after the concert never happened.

The festival had originally been scheduled for March before being postponed. Then, days before the rescheduled November 2025 event, the City of Chandler revoked the festival’s special event permit.

City records showed organizers had not provided several required safety items, including a crowd management plan, police safety plan, traffic control plan and proof of insurance.

Organizers later announced the festival was canceled and said refunds had been processed. But Toles and other ticket holders who contacted Let ABC15 Know said they were still waiting for their money.

Attorney explains refund delay

Attorney Chris Gooch, who represents the festival’s organizer, did not go on camera but provided a statement about what happened.

“It was never a malicious situation, or he (Brad Laughlin, festival promoter) was never intending to do harm to the customers, because he loves music and he loves what he does,” Gooch said. “It’s just everything on this one (festival) fell apart at the same time and it just made it so that they were kind of trapped and not being able to either go forward with the concert or immediately refund everybody’s tickets.”

Gooch told Investigator Christel Bell the total amount of refunds is nearly $500,000.

He also said a large amount of the money was initially tied up in business disputes and could not be released when the concert was canceled.

Last week, festival organizers posted a message on social media and it's website saying refund checks had been issued and sent to ticket holders who had not received their refunds.

Gooch said all ticket holders in their database should have received their refunds by now. Checks were expedited to ticket holders but Toles has now received hers. Other viewers have also confirmed to Let ABC15 Know that they received their refund checks.

For Toles, getting her $275 back brought an end to months of waiting.

“Thank you for all that you did for trying to help get the money back,” she said.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office told Let ABC15 Know its investigation remains ongoing and that the office is aware refund checks have been sent out.