PHOENIX — Democrats now hold the governor's office and both chambers of the Arizona Legislature — their first trifecta in 60 years.

Every statewide race moved toward Democrats compared to 2022, the last time these offices were on the ballot. The smallest shift came in the secretary of state's race at 6.5 percentage points. The largest came in the treasurer's race at 19 points. The governor's race shifted 12.5 points.

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Looking at individual cities compared to the 2024 presidential race, the smallest shifts came in some of Arizona's wealthiest towns — Carefree, Wickenburg and Paradise Valley — at about 6 to 7 points.

The biggest shifts came in Hispanic communities. San Luis and Somerton, border cities in Yuma County that are more than 90% Hispanic, swung nearly 50 points.

In El Mirage, former President Donald Trump nearly won the city in 2024. This year, Gov. Katie Hobbs won it by 33 points.

The trend holds at the neighborhood level as well. Of Arizona's 1,766 voting precincts, 1,721 — or 97% — moved toward Democrats.

The biggest swings again came in Hispanic neighborhoods. In one Glendale precinct, Trump won by 1.5 points in 2024. Hobbs won it by 62 points this year. Thirty precincts swung more than 40 points toward Democrats.

Just one precinct moved significantly toward Republicans: the Granite Mountain area of Scottsdale, which shifted 15 points.

An interactive map showing how your neighborhood voted — and by how much it changed — is available at ABC15.com.

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