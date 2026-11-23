PHOENIX — Arizona highways are expected to be busy this Thanksgiving as AAA projects approximately 1.5 million Arizonans will travel by car for the holiday, an increase from last year.

AAA says the holiday travel rush is expected to begin Tuesday, with drivers encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

"The early bird gets the worm. Leave as early as you possibly can to get to your destination…and leave as early as you possibly can to get back," said David Caltabiano with AAA Arizona.

Beyond avoiding traffic, AAA is reminding drivers to make sure their vehicles are in good condition before leaving and to be cautious around stranded motorists.

"If you see somebody on the side of the road, be sure to move over and give them some room," Caltabiano said. "This is the busiest time of year to be traveling, and everyone is trying to get there safely."

As of Monday, average gas prices in Arizona were around $3.90 a gallon. You can check the latest prices here on AAA's website.

Concerns about impaired driving

The Thanksgiving holiday also brings concerns about impaired driving.

"The share of traffic deaths involving a drunk driver start to spike right now," said Jailyn Rodriguez with Consumer Affairs.

With holiday parties and celebrations approaching, Rodriguez is urging people to plan for a safe ride home.

"If you have a voice in your head that says you shouldn't be driving…listen to it. Don't drive," Rodriguez said.

What drivers should know before leaving

The Arizona Department of Transportation is pausing major freeway construction closures in the Phoenix area during the Thanksgiving travel period to help accommodate increased traffic.

However, drivers should still prepare for congestion, particularly on major routes like Interstate 10 and Interstate 17.

Travelers can check current traffic conditions, crashes, and highway restrictions at AZ511.gov before heading out.

