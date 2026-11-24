PHOENIX — Mayo Clinic is going ahead with a massive, $2.2 billion renovation of its Phoenix hospital campus, a project that's expected to add 2,800 new jobs.

Two new buildings will go up on the Phoenix campus, just south of the Loop 101 and east of 56th Street. The payoff: nearly 60% more room to treat patients, including 11 new operating rooms, 48 patient rooms and 14 more intensive-care units.

"It represents more than just a building. It's really a transformation of how we do healthcare and how we see patients," said Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, A physician and director of the capital transformation project.

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The central idea is something Mayo calls "care neighborhoods," a new way of delivering healthcare.

"It's a way of bringing the medicine to the patient instead of the patient to the medicine," Humphreys said. "Any kind of support they need is all in one place. So they don't have to go to multiple different places to receive their care."

Mayo Clinic recently submitted a project narrative to the city of Phoenix, calling the project "Hope Unbound."

Humphreys said the project is in the design stage. Construction is expected to run until at least 2032.

He said the expansion will allow Mayo to serve additional patients.

"One of the big problems is that we've got more demand than what we have capacity. And so what this (expansion) really does is allows us to focus on those patients with serious and complex care, being able to take care of them and their families."

More jobs are also on the horizon, he said.

"We will be adding all kinds of different positions, not just physicians and providers, allied health, secretaries, technicians, radiology technicians, cleaning, food services, the whole gamut."