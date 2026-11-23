GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale Glitters is back and bigger than ever, returning to historic downtown Glendale on Friday with 2.6 million lights, new displays, and a newly renovated Murphy Park as its backdrop.

Mayor Jerry Weiers and the Glendale City Council will kick off the festivities with a lighting ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Murphy Park, 5850 W. Glendale Ave. The holiday lights will run nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1. Admission is free.

For local business owners, the event's return after years of scaled-back, downtown construction-tied experiences is a welcome sign.

"Hopefully, it means a lot more business, a lot more people in the area, because it does bring people downtown to Glendale," said Clinto Newsom, owner of Knokie's Men's Fashions in historic downtown Glendale. "The last few years, we have been kind of missing that with Glendale Glitters."

Newsom said the renovation of historic downtown Glendale, including City Hall, is now complete, bringing new businesses and renewed energy. Cornish Pasty opened in the area within the last six months, he noted, as part of a broader evolution of the district.

"It's not that old antique place that it used to be," Newsom said. "It's growing up a little bit now."

This year's event features new light displays, a 32-foot Christmas tree and more than 70 vendors offering holiday treats, arts and crafts. Local dance studios, choirs and youth groups will also perform throughout the park.

Visitors are already looking forward to what's in store. George Reyes, who came to see the lights, said the display doesn't disappoint.

"Just the abundance of lights and how they display them; they form little icicles," Reyes said. "Every year they just outdo it; it's tremendous here."

Restaurants in historic downtown Glendale are also embracing the season. At Don Juan's Mexican Grill, owner Martha Rodriguez said Glendale Glitters inspires special menu additions available only during the holiday season.

"We make champurrado, tamales, pork tamales, beef tamales, corn tamales, and churros," Rodriguez said. "Champurrado is like a hot chocolate, but it's a little thicker."

Holiday shopping and live entertainment will be featured on four weekends: Nov. 27-28, Dec. 4-5, Dec. 11-12, and Dec. 18-19.

Free parking is available at the downtown parking garage at 7091 N. 58th Dr., the parking lot at 7107 N. 57th Ave., and the City Hall Garage at 5850 W. Glendale Ave.

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