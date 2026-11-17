GLENDALE, AZ — The Phoenix Rescue Mission is on track to surpass its goal of feeding more than 3,000 families this Thanksgiving season, as rising grocery prices, gas costs, and SNAP benefit issues drive record demand for the organization's annual holiday food distribution.

The mission's "Thanksgiving for Every Family" event provides complete holiday meal boxes including turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and all the fixings to families in need across the Phoenix area. Each box is valued at approximately $55 and is intended to cover a full Thanksgiving dinner.

Jonathan Molina, the mission's director of distribution, said the organization has averaged more than 355 families a day since the event began, with single-day totals already exceeding 400. He said this year's numbers are on pace to surpass last year's.

"The need is definitely high," Molina said. "We see a lot of different families coming through. It could be the SNAP issues that are going on; it could be the rise in groceries, gas, you name it, but whatever it is, we're here to help, to be able to fill that gap so that way people are able to still have that Thanksgiving meal for their families."

Molina said the mission planned ahead by purchasing items in bulk and partnering with suppliers to secure inventory before the event. He said in addition to the Thanksgiving boxes, the organization continues distributing its regular supply of donated food on a daily basis.

For Shay Burton, who recently relocated from Chicago to Phoenix and is starting a new job, the event came at a critical time.

"I need food, and I heard they was giving free turkey, so I wanted the turkey," Burton said. "I ain't got no money. I'm just starting a new job, so ends meet, especially with the holidays."

Burton said events like this one fill a gap that many people in the community would otherwise struggle to close on their own.

"It's important because a lot of people don't have food, don't have money, and it makes ends meet," she said.

Rebecca Allen, a case manager at La Frontera Impact, said she was not at the event for herself. She was there to pick up food boxes for her clients, many of whom have little to no family to celebrate the holidays with.

"I'll be honest with you, we'll probably be back every day until we can get our clients fed," Allen said. "It's important because majority of them don't have a lot of family, and they get together and they cook and enjoy, and at least it's one good meal a year."

Allen, who describes herself as an independent living specialist, said the food boxes give her clients more than a holiday meal; they give them a moment of connection and joy during one of the loneliest times of the year.

"Hope for Hunger is here for the people," she said. "They are here to help. They never turn away anybody, and they're always with a smile, always happy, and they're happy to help."

Molina encouraged anyone who needs assistance to come to the mission and invited the community to give back year-round, not just during the holiday season.

"If you're in need, please come down so that way we can help you," he said. "And if you wanna give, you can visit us at

phoenixrescuemission.org. You can stop by the food bank and donate fresh or non-perishable foods as well, anytime. There's a need year-round."

The Glendale Food Bank is also giving out Thanksgiving meals, 8 to noon, Monday through Friday, through November 20th.

Donations, volunteer sign-ups, and additional resources are available at phoenixrescuemission.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.