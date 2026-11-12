Glendale native Thomas Eby returns home to perform with the Navy's elite jazz ensemble, the Commodores

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale native who traded the music classroom for a Navy uniform is coming home, trumpet in hand, for a free concert on Veterans Day.

Musician First Class Thomas Eby, a Glendale native who joined the United States Navy Band Commodores in 2014, will perform with the 19-member ensemble at The Nash, 110 E. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix, on Nov. 11.

The Commodores also performed at the Scottsdale Waterfront, 7820 E. 2nd St., on Nov. 10 at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

A Valley musician finds his calling

Eby's path to the Navy started right here in the Valley. His mother was a music teacher in the Peoria Unified School District, and Eby picked up the trumpet in 5th grade in Glendale. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Music from Elmhurst University and a Master of Music from the University of North Texas before winning a national military audition to join the Commodores.

"They were very worried at first; of course, being a musician is a very tough life to go into," Eby said. "But the stability and quality of life of being a Navy musician is something extra special, and something that she can be really proud of."

Sharing the stage with legends

Since joining the Commodores, Eby has performed alongside some of the biggest names in jazz, including Branford Marsalis, Wayne Bergeron, Phil Woods, Bobby Timmons, Arturo Sandoval, Roger Ingram and John Fedchock.

For Eby, performing while serving carries deep meaning.

"It's really a great honor, and that's something that we all take very seriously: our commitment to the Navy and to those sailors that are protecting us all over the world," Eby said. "We get to be the face of the Navy to people that a lot of times don't get to see Navy sailors in their communities."

About the Commodores

The U.S. Navy Band Commodores are the Navy's premier jazz ensemble. Formed in 1969, the group has been performing for the Navy and the nation for more than 50 years. Their repertoire spans WWII-era swing classics and beloved standards from legends like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Thad Jones, to timeless vocal tributes honoring Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan, and original compositions written by members of the band.

With 2026 marking America's 250th birthday, the Commodores' Valley concerts carry an added layer of significance: a chance to celebrate jazz as a uniquely American art form.

The Valley concerts are part of the Commodores' 2026 Southwestern tour, which also includes stops in Nevada, Utah and Colorado.

What keeps him coming back

After more than a decade of professional performance, Eby said taking the stage never gets old.

"That allows me to be a little more free to watch the faces of the people and see how they enjoy... and what really reaches them emotionally," Eby said. "That's where I get the most joy trying to tell the story of the music and of the Navy."

For the most up-to-date concert information, visit the Navy Band's event calendar.

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