Glendale hosts free Family Fun Day with pickleball lessons, obstacle courses and a kids' wellness fundraiser

GLENDALE, AZ — Grab a paddle and lace up your sneakers. Glendale's Heroes Regional Park is hosting a free Family Fun Day on Saturday, Nov. 7, and the event is about more than just a good time.

The City of Glendale is partnering with national non-profit Shape Up Us and the Glendale Elementary School District for the third annual community event, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Jyl Steinbach, the executive director and founder of Shape Up Us, says the mission goes far beyond one afternoon in the park.

"We're building a healthier future for our children mentally, physically, emotionally, and financially," Steinbach said. "We also created a K through 6th grade social emotional whole child wellness curriculum, and we're in 34 states with that."

The program, called the Hip Hop Healthy Heart Program for Children, is funded in part through event donations. Steinbach says every dollar goes directly back to teachers, schools, and organizations.

"Everyone that comes in and sponsors or donates, we give back to a teacher, home school, or organization; it's not just an event; we are a sustainable program that changes the world," she said.

The event features a large pickleball lesson, a 5K run, a 1-mile walk, a Ninja Warrior obstacle course, rock climbing, face painting, a DJ, hula hoop and tug-of-war contests, and more than 40 activity booths.

Members of the Phoenix Flames professional Major League Pickleball team are also expected to attend.

Families from all over are already getting in on the action. The Johnson family, visiting from Nashville, says pickleball has become a multigenerational staple for their family.

"People of all ages can play it, my little sister can play it, and my grandmother can play it," said Brayden Johnson. "It is really fun to allow the family to connect and enjoy some time together."

His father, Brad Johnson, says staying active as a family is about more than just physical health.

"To me it's all connected, right? The mental, the physical, it's the best way to kind of stay calm and deal with some of the stresses in life, but get out, be active, and also take care of the physical side of it," he said.

For schools, there is an added incentive to show up. The elementary school with the greatest number of families in attendance will win a pickleball set, including a net, paddles, and balls for their school.

Steinbach's message to anyone on the fence about coming out is simple.

"Come and have fun. Try it out. Find what I say your aha is, walk away and try that again the next day, and see what you have fun doing and find your passion," she said.

The event is free and open to all ages. It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Heroes Regional Park, located at the corner of 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale. For more information, click here.

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