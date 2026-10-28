Glendale City Council approves Project Eagle data center, natural gas power facility

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale City Council has approved the annexation and rezoning for Project Eagle/Baccara, clearing a major hurdle for a proposed data center and natural gas power generation facility near Litchfield Road and Olive Avenue.

The roughly 160-acre development includes three data center buildings on about 108 acres, a natural gas power generation facility on roughly 33 acres, and a future APS substation on approximately 12 acres.

Project Eagle refers to the data center portion of the development, while Project Baccara refers to the natural gas generation facility, which is expected to include 18 gas turbines.

The approval follows months of debate over the project and concerns from some nearby residents about water use, noise, air quality, safety, and the project's proximity to homes and Luke Air Force Base.

During the public process, water became one of the biggest points of discussion. Some residents questioned where the development would get the water it needs and whether the project could put additional pressure on Arizona's limited water supply.

Project representatives have said EPCOR, not the City of Glendale, would provide water and wastewater service to the site. The applicant has also said the project's modern cooling systems would use less water than the property historically used when it was actively farmed.

Not everyone opposed the development.

Surprise resident Lisa Everett told ABC15 she has followed the project and believes it could strengthen the region's infrastructure.

“I've been to multiple meetings, and I've always felt confident in what I've heard, and the project is going to support our grid,” Everett said. Others remained concerned following the council's decision.

Waddell resident Tony Camisi told ABC15 that questions surrounding water raised concerns for him about transparency.

“Even some of the councilmembers were a little bit confused, exactly knowing where that water is coming from. So I feel like there is a transparency issue,” Camisi said.

The project previously received a 4-2 recommendation for approval from the Glendale Planning Commission, subject to 11 stipulations.

In a statement following the City Council vote, Glendale said annexing the property into the city will give it greater local oversight of the development's appearance, including landscaping and fencing requirements.

The city said the public approval process also included coordination with Luke Air Force Base to ensure the development is compatible with the base.

Glendale estimates Project Eagle/Baccara will create approximately 200 permanent jobs and generate more than $150 million in direct revenue for the city over the next 10 years. According to the city, that money could support public safety and other services.

Construction is expected to begin next month, according to the city.

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