Kaedyn's Krusade: Glendale school rallies around fourth-grade student who needs bone marrow transplant

GLENDALE, AZ — He is the little Valley boy facing a big hurdle - but he doesn't have to do it alone.

Recently, ABC15 viewer Cortneay Derke contacted us to tell us all about her son, Kaedyn, a 9-year-old boy living in Glendale.

Kaedyn was born with a rare genetic disorder called CGD, which weakens his immune system. When he was still a baby, he had a bone marrow transplant, but unfortunately, it didn't work as doctors had hoped. So next month, he will undergo a second transplant and must quarantine before that. Because of that, he'll need to leave school for the rest of the year.

So Legacy Traditional School Glendale decided to send him out in style last week, creating a one-of-a-kind pep rally event featuring all of Kaedyn's favorites!

They packed in, one by one, with an energy, excitement, and enthusiasm that was about to burst out of the gymnasium. But it wasn't for some kind of giveaway or a superstar athlete or the latest and greatest toy - it was all to honor one of their own.

"I was thinking like, wow, this is crazy!" says Kaedyn. "I was not expecting this!"

It was a surprise send-off for Kaedyn, who will undergo that bone marrow transplant next month. His parents say this second chance could be his first chance at having a normal life.

"He has lots of fevers," explains Cortneay, Kaedyn's mother. "When that happens, he has to go to the hospital. Usually, he's inpatient. There's been a lot of scary times where he had to be on a ventilator...I would trade places with him if I could."

"He is the best fourth grader ever!" explains Legacy Traditional School Principal Megan Cote.

When Cote and her helpers heard about what was happening with Kaedyn, they decided to throw him a goodbye party, complete with Kaedyn's favorite colors - blue and yellow, SpongeBob SquarePants, and his favorite mascot - "Go" the Gorilla from the Phoenix Suns, who made a special appearance!

Cote even managed to incorporate some lessons for students.

"We had a whole lesson on kindness and kind of putting yourself in someone else's shoes," Cote explains, saying she wanted it to be a lesson no one would ever forget.

"It felt amazing," says Kaedyn. "This day was big and special."

"I just want Kaedyn to see he has a bunch of people behind him," says Cortneay. "I think it's amazing that everyone came together and made this happen."

To donate to Kaedyn's GoFundMe page, click here.