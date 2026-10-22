Former Commerce Secretary Gutierrez opens up about the Bush Administration, his journey, and new book

PHOENIX — At six years old, Carlos Gutierrez left Cuba with his family as the communist revolution reshaped the country. He had no way of knowing that the journey would eventually lead him to a new life in the United States, to the corner office of one of America’s biggest companies — and ultimately, to a seat in President George W. Bush's Cabinet.

For Gutierrez, the path was never mapped out in advance.

“It’s a matter of figuring it out as you go,” he said.

His family first settled in Miami before relocating to Mexico. As an adult, Gutierrez built his career at Kellogg’s, starting in sales and selling cereal out of the back of a van.

He eventually rose through the company’s ranks to become its youngest CEO, breaking new ground in the corporate world.

Then, in 2005, Gutierrez took on another historic role: becoming the first Hispanic U.S. Secretary of Commerce, serving under President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2009.

One step at a time

How does a young boy who leaves Cuba go on to lead a global company and serve in a presidential Cabinet?

For Gutierrez, there was no grand plan.

“One thing led to another, but every job I had, I did it as good as possible,” he said. “It’s not like it was a destiny I was looking ahead. It was step by step, and figure it out as you go.”

That approach eventually led him to Washington, where he discovered an unexpected passion for public service.

Gutierrez said it was the“best job I ever had. It was a great fit. Just wonderful.”

Leading through a financial crisis

Gutierrez’s time in government coincided with some of the country’s most difficult challenges, including the fallout from Hurricane Katrina, unsuccessful efforts to pass comprehensive immigration reform and the Great Recession.

The 2008 financial crisis triggered a historic economic downturn, affecting families, businesses and communities across the country. Arizona was among the states hit hard by the housing collapse. According to the Common Sense Institute, home prices across the Valley fell by an average of 56%.

Looking back, Gutierrez said he would not have changed anything connected to his handling of the crisis and would not have advised President Bush any differently either.

He pointed to the Community Reinvestment Act, a law intended to encourage banks to help meet the credit needs of the communities in which they operate, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods. Gutierrez said concerns about mortgage lending contributed to the conditions that preceded the collapse.

While some experts agree with Gutierrez, other economists have said things like risky lending, not enough oversight, and weak regulation led to the economic crisis.

“The President never blamed anyone. He just got on with the task,” Gutierrez said.

The crisis came at an enormous cost to American households, with U.S. household net worth declining by trillions of dollars during the financial collapse.

A symbol of what is possible

Today, Gutierrez’s career offers a perspective on a journey that crossed borders, industries and levels of government.

His rise from a Cuban refugee to the head of a major American company and a Cabinet secretary also carried significance beyond his professional achievements.

As the first Hispanic person to serve as U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gutierrez understood that his position could represent new possibilities for others.

Asked what it meant to represent the Hispanic community in that role, he reflected on the significance of visibility.

“It was wonderful. Wonderful,” he said. “People would see me as representing a symbol of what’s possible.”

For Gutierrez, the journey was not about following a predetermined path. It was about making the most of each opportunity, learning along the way and continuing to move forward — one step at a time.

To order Sec. Gutierrez's book, click here.

This digital article was produced with the assistance of AI and converted to this platform based on the broadcast story written and reported by ABC15's Nick Ciletti