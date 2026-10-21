SARRC hosts 6th annual Yes Day Walk for Autism this weekend

TEMPE, AZ — Taking action for people living with autism and their families by getting the entire community involved.

That's exactly what you can do this weekend at the 6th annual Yes Day Walk for Autism, brought to you by the Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center, or SARRC!

It's happening this Sunday at Tempe Beach Park starting at 9 a.m.

The free event includes a one-mile family walk, resource fair featuring more than sixty local organizations, a pumpkin patch from Sprouts, live entertainment, and most importantly, a chance for everyone to connect in a family-friendly space, free of judgment.

"We know that at the heart of what autism is is a social disorder," explains Danny Openden, President and CEO of SARRC. "What that means is we need a whole inclusive community, supporting individuals with autism and their families. We can do the job of working to teach the skills directly to people with autism, but if they're really going to integrate themselves into our community, we need the community to support them to do so."

To get involved, to donate, or to register to participate and raise money with yourself or a team, click here.