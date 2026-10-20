Still time to donate to East Valley Relay for Life and help the American Cancer Society

MESA, AZ — Honoring cancer survivors, caregivers, and those we have lost.

If you missed this year's East Valley Relay For Life, there's still time to donate!

ABC15's Nick Ciletti was there Saturday in Mesa at Westwood High School to help kick off the Survivors' Lap where cancer survivors walk the track together as symbol of unity to officially begin the relay.

Nick is a survivor of neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer and was able to speak with fellow survivors.

"Never give up," explains two-time cancer survivor and event host Ray Mota, who explains he had too much to live for when he was first diagnosed in his twenties.

"There are millions of people in this country that have beat cancer and they can, too" says Karen Kaplan, a survivor and volunteer with the East Valley Relay for Life.

The Mesa Fire Department was there as well as the Mesa Police Department, including one of their own survivors.

"I think it's a great opportunity for everybody to get together and talk about cancer awareness," explains Detective Jeff Herperger, who is a skin cancer survivor and underwent a procedure just a few weeks ago.

"Recently we lost a Mesa firefighter to brain cancer and it resonated throughout the whole Fire Department how important early detection is so important and that we have good programs for public safety personnel," explains Mesa Mayor Mark Freeman, who was recently diagnosed with skin cancer and had a procedure done last week. "Don't be afraid to go and find out what may happen," was his advice.

Volunteers from the American Cancer Society - as well as the Westwood High School Cheerleaders and Westwood High School Baseball Team showed up early - even through the rain - to help get things set up and motivate everyone.

Also - special shoutout to Laura Depper who helps organize all of it!

The event was presented by Big O Tires, which has donated $1.1 million to East Valley Relay for Life over the past 12 years.

If you'd like to donate, there is still time! Click here to learn more.