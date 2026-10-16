National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals hosts event at Desert Botanical Garden

PHOENIX — It was an event that combined real estate tips, financial advice, fashion, and female empowerment - all as a way to conclude Hispanic Heritage Month!

On Thursday evening, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals hosted a fashion show showcasing a group of indigenous female designers from Mexico who are now showing off their designs all over the world.

"The idea is to create all these connections with the audience and the brands who come here," says Guillermo Jester with Colectiva Nudo 6/6. "You see beautiful designs, and you meet the artisans, and we make connections with the communities we work with."

To connect with NAHREP Southeast Phoenix, click here.

To learn more about Colectiva Nudo 6/6 and their designs, click here.