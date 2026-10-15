VetsLink resource fair to connect Glendale veterans, families with local services

GLENDALE, AZ — VetsLink is organizing a resource fair to connect veterans and their families with community organizations and businesses offering assistance with needs ranging from housing and estate planning to employment and benefits.

John Anderson, founder and CEO of VetsLink, said the fair is intended to address a gap in services for veterans in Glendale. The event will also welcome family members and is not limited to veterans seeking help with VA claims.

“Doesn’t matter what you need help with. We’ll try to find a way to do it,” Anderson said. He described the goal as providing “a hand up,” not a handout.

Organizers hope to bring together a broad range of resources, including organizations offering estate planning and housing assistance, as well as businesses that hire veterans or support military families.

The American Legion is expected to participate, along with its Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, and Riders, Anderson said. Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans may also attend.

Anderson emphasized that the fair is a collaborative community effort intended to connect veterans and their families with the resources they need.

Families are encouraged to attend, too. They may need help navigating benefits such as Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) claims or making arrangements for burial in a national cemetery.

“If you just focus on one and leave out the other two, you’re missing the ball,” Anderson said, referring to veterans, their families and the community.

American Legion Post 29 is donating the venue space and food for the resource fair.

Organizations interested in participating can call or text Anderson at 480-434-7377. Indoor table space will be available, with additional room in the parking lot if needed.

For more information, visit the VetsLink website.