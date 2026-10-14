Arizona Chamber of Commerce names 'Hottest Thing Made in Arizona'

PHOENIX — When it comes to what's hot in Arizona, there's a new king in town! On Tuesday, the Arizona Chamber of Commerce named its "Hottest Thing Made in Arizona."

Now in its fourth year, the contest celebrates manufacturers based in Arizona and products made in our state, and lets people vote to select what they think represents Arizona the best.

The Wireless SPC4® Load Indicating System from Valley Forge & Bolt Manufacturing in South Phoenix took home the top prize, and the company's COO Bret Halley spoke with ABC15's Nick Ciletti shortly after the big win!

"It's very cool!" says Halley. "Our team has worked very hard to make something that is just superb in what it does and what people use it for..."It's a load-indicating fastener that shows you the bolt load as you tighten it...This one, you can use tension, or you can torque it, and it shows you bolt load as the end result."

Halley grew up in the Valley and raised his family here after serving five years in the U.S. Army.

"When you get out, the hardest job a guy can do is try to transition into civilian life, and finding something like manufacturing - especially in your home state of Arizona. It's a great honor to be part of and plug into a team that can make that happen," explains Halley.

Halley explains they also have partners like Grand Canyon University who are helping them recruit the leaders of tomorrow.

"We are really excited to help build Arizona," explains GCU Provost Randy Gibb. "Our job is talent production.' We want to do workforce development and create a talent pipeline to help all the industries of Arizona."

According to the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, manufacturing creates a $44.3-billion impact annually in Arizona.

"Arizona is a state making things that matter," explains Arizona Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Danny Seiden. "Every product matters and it's made here in Arizona, and I don't think people realize that. I hope they do now."

To learn more about Valley Forge & Bolt and see the other finalists, click here.

To learn more about Valley Forge & Bolt and their award-winning product, click here.