Soldiers from Ukraine bring speaking tour to ASU in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — They are the stories from the front lines --in a seemingly never-ending war between Ukraine and Russia.

Last week, three Ukrainian soldiers brought their speaking tour to Mirabella at ASU, educating both students and seniors about the toll the war continues to take.

Even though the fighting may be 6,000 miles away, the soldiers wanted to make sure Americans knew what was going on, showing their bravery, insight, and their hearts, discussing the human toll this war has taken.

"All I can show is my support," explains Dylan Chen, an ASU sophomore who says he has Ukrainian heritage as well.

For Dylan, hearing the soldiers speak is a time of reflection.

"I try to keep the positivity," he says. "And an open heart and my show of appreciation for the soldiers."

They are soldiers like Oleh Bonchynskiy and Denis Hadya, two of the three soldiers on the speaking tour.

ABC15 asked Oleh about the medals he had received, pinned on his uniform. He explained through a translator that he has one that was given to him by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Soldier Denis Hadya also explained it was important for him to go on this tour to make combat Russian propaganda blaming Ukraine for the invasion.

For fellow soldier Mykola Melnyk, it's not only about spreading awareness, it's also about letting Americans know that in many ways, there are similarities between the battles Ukraine is fighting.

"We have one war for freedom against the dictators," he explains.

He also said the U.S. can learn a lot of Ukrainian troops --their weapons, their tactics, their skills.

"Don't think the fighting stops with Ukraine," warned Mykola.

When ABC15 asked him what made him so brave, he told us, "I have won the battle against the fear."

Mykola says he lost his right leg due to a tank accident, but says he still feels a great sense of duty to serve his country - and now, make sure others are educated about what's really happening.

When asked if he felt like a hero, he replied that he is simply, "a soldier of my nation."

To see the film, "Bucha," click here.

To take action for the charity helping children in need from Ukraine, click here.