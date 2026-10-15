ABC15 goes one-on-one with chef Giada de Laurentiis

SCOTTSDALE — There is no question, Giada is one-of-a-kind.

She is a celebrity chef, best-selling author, successful business owner, mom to a college freshman - and manages to inspire, captivate, and tell stories through her amazing dishes --both on television and now, in Scottsdale, at her restaurant, "Luna by Giada" at Caesars Republic Scottsdale.

This week, Giada de Laurentiis sat down with ABC15 for a very candid conversation - and some delicious cuisine — to learn more about what attracted Giada to Arizona.

Wednesday, she hosted a special dinner for customers, which she says was the perfect chance to get to know her customers and see what they like.

"For me, this is the opportunity to get to know my guests," says Giada. "And to talk to them, get a feeling for if they've been here before, what they like about it, maybe what they don't like about it. The guest experience to me is everything! Yes, the food should be top notch and it should look amazing and taste amazing, but it's truly the moment they walk in the door, right? How they are greeted, how they feel when they leave. Those are things to me that matter. That's what brings people back to those experiences...

For Giada, who comes from a family of entertainers, it's also about telling a story wish every dish.

"You can just have a wonderful plate," says Giada. "There has to be more mystique. There has to be more romance all enveloped in it - and storytelling and teaching are really what I do best. I always want there to be a teaching moment."

For Giada, when the opportunity came up to open a restaurant in Arizona, the choice was easy, saying not only does she feel celebrated in State 48, but also that people here really enjoy quality food.

"Arizona is full of foodies!" Giada says. "And they really appreciate the ingredients and really appreciate the thought that goes into the food. And I think for me, that's where I want to be."

Stay tuned for much more of Nick Ciletti's interview with Giada!

To learn more about Luna by Giada, click here.