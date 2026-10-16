Dedicated Arizona doctor and cancer researcher remembered for her impact

TUCSON, AZ — ABC15 is honoring an Arizona doctor and cancer researcher who dedicated her life to finding a cure for the disease. Sadly, it would be a disease that would end up taking her from the world too soon.

The University of Arizona announced Dr. Rachna Shroff died this week after a battle with cancer. Dr. Shroff was an associate director of clinical investigations at the University of Arizona Cancer Center and the chief of the Division of Hematology and Oncology for the Department of Medicine at the UofA's College of Medicine.

Dr. Shroff had also authored dozens of research reports on cancer, especially with Biliary Cancers.

Dr. Shroff was just 47-years-old and was survived by her husband and two children.

In early 2025, Dr. Shroff sat down with ABC15 to reflect on one of her lighter moments - getting to attend the 2014 Academy Awards with her husband!

In the interview, Dr. Shroff also spoke about the passion she had for healthcare, for her research, and most importantly, for her patients.

"I tell my patients all the time that they are doing the hard work," said Dr. Shroff at the time.

Before her death, Dr. Shroff helped create a fund more research by establishing the "Conquer Cancer" fund through the ASCO Foundation. To donate and learn more about Dr. Shroff's amazing body of work that will continue to have an impact - and save lives - for generations to come, click here