Small-town Arizona girl leads one of the nation's biggest universities

TEMPE, Arizona — Long before Dr. Nancy Gonzales became Arizona State University’s executive vice president and university provost, she was a young girl in Miami, Arizona, gathering her cousins in a circle and teaching them to read.

It was an early sign of what would become a lifelong commitment to education.

“I would have the cousins all sit down in a circle, and I would read to them, and I would, like, teach them,” Gonzales recalled. “Most of them were older than me at the time, so there was something there from a very early age.”

Growing up in the small mining community of Miami, Gonzales and her three siblings benefited from a community that placed a high value on education.

“I had a tremendous education growing up throughout my years in Miami, and that's in part because the whole community, including the mines, prioritized education,” she said.

That foundation helped set Gonzales on a path that would eventually lead her back to Arizona State University — first as a student, then as a faculty member and academic leader.

Gonzales became the first person in her family and extended family to graduate from college. At ASU, she quickly immersed herself in university life, embracing not only her coursework but also research and opportunities to connect with fellow students and graduate students.

“I quickly got very integrated into the life of a university — not just the classes, but the research enterprise and a lot of other activities with students and graduate students,” she said.

Gonzales later earned her doctorate from the University of Washington before returning to ASU, where she became dean of natural sciences in The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Her career continued to break barriers in higher education. In 2021, she became ASU’s first Latina provost, taking on responsibility for the university’s academic mission.

Asked about the significance of that milestone, Gonzales said she felt both honored and humbled by the responsibility.

“I realized that my success would be supported by so many,” she said. “But it was important for me to succeed in this role, and one of the things that has been true of me my whole life is I have a strong belief: If you're going to do a job, do it well.”

Since becoming provost, Gonzales has helped oversee a period of significant growth and expansion at ASU.

The university has grown to more than 194,000 students annually, launched three new colleges and 12 interdisciplinary schools, and expanded its international presence with new locations and partnerships around the world.

Gonzales said that growth brings more than just larger enrollment numbers. It also creates opportunities for new academic programs, faculty and leadership.

“Part of the growth is that we've added new capabilities,” she said. “So, new schools means new leaders, new faculty, new opportunities.”

Her leadership comes with an extensive academic and research background. Gonzales is a Foundation Professor of Psychology and a nationally recognized scholar whose research has focused on human development, public health and strategies to reduce disparities in underserved communities.

She has also led interdisciplinary efforts to put evidence-based interventions into practice in schools, courts, health care and community mental health settings.

But despite the titles, milestones and institutional growth, Gonzales said her greatest measure of success comes down to people.

A mother of five, she said her focus has remained on helping others reach their potential, whether they are students, university leaders or members of her own family.

“I really strive to provide opportunities that lift people up,” Gonzales said. “My constant focus on the human element and what we're doing to help people reach their potential — that's the core of what I do. And I'd say that's probably my greatest success.”

From a young girl teaching her cousins in Miami to one of Arizona’s most influential higher education leaders, Gonzales’ journey reflects the power of a strong educational foundation — and a belief that success means helping others succeed, too.