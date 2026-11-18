GLENDALE, AZ — VAI Resort in Glendale is adding the world's first Barbie Hotel and expanding its Mattel City theme park, but after years of delays, the project still has no confirmed opening date.

The multi-billion-dollar development, located across the street from State Farm Stadium at 9601 W. Cardinals Way, will grow its Mattel section from nine acres to 14 and add a second Mattel hotel tower, bringing the resort's total to more than 2,000 rooms across six hotels. The full resort includes 13 restaurants, 27 bars and lounges, a 15,000-seat amphitheater and a white-sand beach.

VAI Resort Senior Vice President of Marketing Rian Kirkman confirmed to ABC15 that VAI is now the developer, owner and operator of the Mattel section of the project. Epic Resort Destinations, led by CEO Glenn Bilbo, is no longer the developer. When ABC15 reached out to Epic Resort Destinations for comment, the email bounced back. Bilbo has not responded to a request for comment.

The project dates back to 2020, when it launched under a different name along the Loop 101 freeway. It was originally supposed to be completed before Glendale hosted the Super Bowl in 2023, a deadline that came and went.

The project rebranded to VAI Resort in 2022 under a new ownership group led by executives from civil construction firm Fisher Industries. By 2024, VAI confirmed the project had, in their words, "inevitably experienced some delays," pushing the opening to 2025. That December, a construction worker fell to his death on the site.

ASU economist Dr. Dennis Hoffman, a professor at the WP Carey School of Business, said the delays are largely due to scope creep rather than financial problems with the ownership group.

"This ownership group is solid, and really what's the problem has been kind of scope creep, trying to figure out what they wanna be," Hoffman said.

VAI describes the transition from Epic Resort Destinations as "seamless," pointing to visible construction progress. The amphitheater hotel lobby, steakhouse, and guest rooms are under construction; the 157-room VAI Villas are nearly structurally complete; and the conference center along the 101 is also nearly structurally complete.

Hoffman said the resort represents a significant economic opportunity for the West Valley, which has historically lost visitor spending to Phoenix and Scottsdale during major events at State Farm Stadium.

"When you trace back to when national championship football games have been, or Super Bowls, a lot of the parties are in Phoenix and in Scottsdale," Hoffman said. "Hey, don't go to Scottsdale. We've got plenty of things here."

For David Irons, who has lived across the street from the construction site since October 2023, the delays have been hard to ignore.

"I expected by now to have been completed, but yeah, it just seems like maybe a little bit of a never-ending build," Irons said. "I understand there's probably been some delays, slowdowns, financial issues, whatever, but yeah, it just seems like it's taken an awful long time."

Still, Irons said he plans to visit when the resort opens and believes it has long-term potential for the area.

"I've heard people refer to it as kind of the Las Vegas of Glendale," Irons said. "I think it has the potential to create a lot of jobs for the area, but we're kind of waiting with bated breath to see what happens with it."

Once complete, VAI promises more than 2,500 jobs and over $2.2 billion in tax revenue for the city and state.

VAI says it will announce an opening timeline approximately 12 months in advance. As of now, no date has been confirmed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.