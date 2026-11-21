GLENDALE, AZ — Larry Dodson thought he was coming to school Friday for a pancake breakfast. Instead, he walked out to a courtyard full of students singing “Happy Birthday.”

Staff at Sierra Verde STEAM Academy organized the surprise to thank Dodson, a volunteer who has worked at the school for 20 years and turns 85 next week. Students wore bracelets that read “I want to be like Larry,” and Dodson was given a shirt that said “I’m Larry.”

“It was very heartwarming,” Dodson said. “You don’t have a surprise birthday party with 900 guests singing happy birthday to you.”

Dodson began volunteering at the school in 2005, when three of his grandchildren were students there. He works with first through third graders on sight words and math facts, shares geography lessons with second graders and teaches fifth graders about the Civil War. During the summer, he helps staff with office work.

His wife, Sue, died in 2013. Dodson said he didn’t want to sit at home alone, so he asked the principal where he could help. She told him reading is the key to everything.

“My purpose here is to help the kids any way I can, because they’re the future,” Dodson said.

Principal Kim Lanese said staff planned the event for about a month and kept it secret by inviting Dodson to a breakfast and including him in the staff photo as an honorary staff member.

“Larry’s our role model,” Lanese said. “He’s always here; he shows up. Even though the work is hard, the work is always hard in school, he does it with passion, he does it with purpose, and he’s always positive.”

Fifth graders Madison Trejo and Ava Everson spoke to the school to honor him. Madison said Dodson has made her a more confident reader.

“I can read longer things better without stumbling over words,” she said.

Ava said she is grateful he comes in every week.

“He has a smile on his face every day,” Ava said.

Dodson said the moment reminded him of Sally Field’s Oscar speech.

“They like me,” he said. “That’s sort of the way I felt today.”

He said he plans to keep volunteering until he can no longer drive. He recently renewed his license for five more years.

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